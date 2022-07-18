Pakistan: Voluntary Repatriation of Afghan Refugees: South West Asia - Quarterly Update (April - June 2022)

Since 2002, nearly 5.3 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan under UNHCR's facilitated Voluntary Repatriation programme. In 2022, 1,178 Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan, surpassing the 1,148 Afghans who came back during the same period in 2021, and more than triple the number who returned up to this point in 2020. Returnees stated as the main reasons behind return movements from Iran and Pakistan the UNHCR assistance package, cost of living and lack of employment opportunities in host countries, reunification with family, improved security situation, and government land allocation programme1 in Afghanistan.

So far this year, some 19% of the refugee returnees have returned to Kabul (218), 11% to Kunduz (125) and 9% Herat (104).

At Encashment Centres in Afghanistan, returning refugees receive a cash grant of an average USD 250 per individual, while also running programmes and projects in priority areas of return and reintegration.