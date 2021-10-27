Pakistan: Voluntary Repatriation of Afghan Refugees: South West Asia - Quarterly Update (July - September 2021)

RETURNS PROCESSED AT ENCASHMENT CENTERS IN AFGHANISTAN

118 returns from July-Sep 2021

95 from Iran

13 from Pakistan

10 from other countries

1,266 returns in 2021

801 from Iran

413 from Pakistan

52 from other countries

Since 2002, nearly 5.3 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan under UNHCR's facilitated Voluntary Repatriation programme. During the third quarter of 2021, a total of 118 Afghans have returned, adding to a total of 1,266. The number of returns between July and September of 2020 was almost 8 times higher than this year, this is largely due to the current security and economic situation across Afghanistan. So far, some 74% of the returnees have returned to five provinces, Herat (32%), Kabul (18%), Sar-e-Pul (10%), Kunduz (10%) and Balkh (6%). 34% of registered returnees interviewed at Encashment Centres (ECs) in 2021 reported that their children did not attend school in the country of asylum, 62% reported attendance. 70% of those interviewed have been exiled for over 10 years. At ECs in Afghanistan, returning refugees receive a cash grant up to USD 250 per individual, as well as a range of services to support their reintegration.