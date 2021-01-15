Pakistan: Voluntary Repatriation of Afghan Refugees: South West Asia - Quarterly Update (October-December 2020)

RETURNS PROCESSED AT ENCASHMENT CENTERS IN AFGHANISTAN

882 returns from Oct-Dec 2020

314 from Iran

501 from Pakistan

67 from other countries

2,147 returns in 2020

939 from Iran

1,092 from Pakistan

116 from other countries

Since 2002, nearly 5.3 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan under UNHCR’s facilitated Voluntary Repatriation programme. At Encashment Centres (EC’s) in Afghanistan, returning refugees receive a cash grant of approximately USD 250 per individual, as well as a range of services to support their reintegration. Facilitated returns from Iran resumed on 30 April and from Pakistan and other countries on 10 August after a period of suspension due to COVID-19. Among the 630 persons processed for return in Iran 5 did not present themselves to collect the cash grant. 34% of registered returnees interviewed at EC’s in 2020 reported that their children did not attend school in the country of asylum, 60% reported attendance. 68% of those interviewed noted that they sourced information regarding the situation in their place of origin from the Afghan community in their country of asylum, 13% from a visit to Afghanistan, 13% from the radio, 3% from UNHCR and 2% from TV.