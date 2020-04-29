Pakistan: Voluntary Repatriation of Afghan Refugees: South West Asia - Quarterly Update (January-March 2020)

RETURNS PROCESSED AT ENCASHMENT CENTERS IN AFGHANISTAN

278 Returns from Jan-Mar 2020*

228 from Iran

16 from Pakistan

34 from other countries

8,079 Returns in 2019

1,939 from Iran

6,062 from Pakistan

78 from other countries

Since 2002, nearly 5.3 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan under UNHCR’s facilitated Voluntary Repatriation programme. At the Encashment Centres in Afghanistan, returning refugees receive a voluntary repatriation cash grant of approximately USD 200 per individual, as well as a range of services to support their reintegration.

Key observations during the reporting period:

Only 17% of returnees in this period were children compared with close to 50% in last quarter of 2020.

12 of the 28 returnees from Pakistan were identified as recyclers who previously received the repatriation cash grant and were now disqualified from receiving it for the second time.

5 of the 233 returnees processed for return in Iran did not appear at the Encashment Centres to collect the grant.