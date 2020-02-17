Pakistan: Voluntary Repatriation of Afghan Refugees: South West Asia - Quarterly Update (October - December 2019)

RETURNS FROM PAKISTAN AND IRAN

1,974 Returns in Q4

377 Iran in Q4

1,597 Pakistan in Q4

8,172 Returns in 2019

1,952 Iran in 2019

6,220 Pakistan in 2019

Since 2002, more than 5.2 million Afghan refugees have returned to Afghanistan from the two neighboring countries, through UNHCR’s facilitated voluntary repatriation programme. Afghan refugee returns are continuing to this day. 1,974 Afghan refugees were recorded as deregistering in the Islamic Republics of Iran and Pakistan during this reporting period. This is a 36% decrease when compared with the previous reporting period. In total, some 8,172 Afghan refugees have deregistered in order to return to Afghanistan in 2019. More than 2.14 million registered Afghan refugees continue to be hosted by the Islamic Republics of Iran and Pakistan (951,000 and 1.4 million respectively).