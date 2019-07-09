09 Jul 2019

Pakistan Vaccination Campaign Aims To Tackle Polio Resurgence

Report
from Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty
Published on 09 Jul 2019 View Original

Pakistan is launching an emergency anti-polio vaccination campaign after the total number of affected children in the country rose to 41 during 2019.

Pakistani health officials said on July 9 that four new cases of the crippling disease were reported during the previous week in the southwestern province of Balochistan and the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

All of the new cases were attributed to the refusal of parents to allow the children to receive the anti-polio vaccine.

Babar Bin Atta, head of Pakistan’s anti-polio program, said the vaccination campaign from July 15 to 18 will be carried out in 12 districts where new cases of polio have been reported.

The United Nations-funded vaccination program has helped Pakistan to control the spread of the disease.

The number of affected children was lowered to 12 in 2018, compared to 304 in 2014.

But militants have killed hundreds of health workers and police guarding them, claiming the vaccines are intended to make Muslim children sterile.

In April, a vaccination campaign ran into trouble when a viral fake video purported to show schoolchildren falling ill after they were given the vaccine.

Atta said his department got an assurance from social-media platforms that anti-polio content would be blocked.

Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty:
© RFE/RL, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.