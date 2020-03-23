Pakistan: Summary of Legal Assistance and Aid Programme | February 2020

Key Issues of Interest**

Nine Advice and Legal Aid Centres (ALAC) are operational in the main refugee-hosting areas of Pakistan’s four provinces and provide free legal support to per-sons of concern (PoCs). Eight of these centers are run by UNHCR’s partner,

SHARP, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territo-ry (ICT), while one is run by SEHER in Balochistan, another UNHCR’s partner.

In February 2020, UNHCR and its partners provided legal assistance to a total of 2,243 PoCs. During the month, UNHCR and its partners intervened at police sta-tions for 39 arrested/detained PoCs and secured the release of all. In the majority of the cases, UNHCR and its partners managed to obtain the release of the arrested PoCs before they were formally charged by the law enforcement agencies.

Most of them were released within 24 hours. In addition, ALAC partners repre-sented 11 PoCs in courts who had been charged under the Foreigners Act (dealing with unauthorized stay of foreigners) and other preventive laws (allowing preven-tive detention of person acting in a manner prejudicial to the integrity, security and defense of the country and public order) subsequently resulting in their re-lease by the orders of the courts.

ALAC teams and the Ministry of SAFRON continue to take proactive steps to miti-gate the risk of detention, including enhanced advocacy, pre-emptively interven-ing at police stations to prevent arrests and enhancing the response capacity of partners. UNHCR has developed and disseminated additional awareness raising material on legal assistance programs available for PoCs (including ALAC posters, brochures & use of social media).

When compared with February 2019 (58 Ind), there has been a decrease of 26% in arrest and detention in February 2020 (43 Ind). UNHCR welcomes Government of Pakistan's (GoP) decision on extension of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards until 30 June 2020 and will continue to disseminate the renewed PoR cards extension notification among refugee communities, law enforcement agencies through UN-HCR staff and its partner organizations.