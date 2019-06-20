20 Jun 2019

Pakistan: Summary of Legal Assistance and Aid Programme (As 31st of May, 2019)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Key Findings

Nine Advice and Legal Aid Centres (ALAC) are operational in the main refugeehosting areas of four provinces and provide free legal support to persons of concern (PoCs). Eight of these centres are run by a partner SHARP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while one run by SEHER in Balochistan through partnership agreements.

In May 2019, UNHCR and its partners provided legal assistance to a total of 2,405 persons of concern. During the month, UNHCR and its partners intervened at police stations for 135 arrested/detained PoCs and secured release of all. In majority of the cases, UNHCR and its partners managed to obtain the release of the arrested PoCs before the official lodging of charges against them by law enforcement agencies which resulted in their release from detention within 24 hours. Additionally, ALAC partners provided court representations to 43 PoCs charged under the Foreigners Act and other preventive laws subsequently resulting in their release by the orders of the courts.

ALAC teams and the Ministry of SAFRON continue to take proactive steps to mitigate the risk of detention, including enhanced advocacy, pre-emptively intervening at police stations to prevent arrests and enhancing the response capacity of partners. UNHCR has developed and disseminated additional awareness raising materials on legal assistance programs available for PoCs (ALAC posters, brochures & use of social media).

When compared with May 2018 (85 Ind), a significant increase of (111%) in arrest and detention has been observed in the reporting month (179 Ind) majority of which occurred in the province of KP (80 Ind). UNHCR will continue to advocate for extension and renewal of Proof of Registration (PoR) cards beyond 30 June 2019, as well as timely issuance of the official notification for further dissemination among refugee communities, UNHCR’s partners and law enforcement agencies.

*Actual numbers of arrests / detentions / ** Interventions made by ALAC at police stations to secure the release of PoCs.

***This number includes release of individuals arrested in 2018.

