Pakistan: Situation Report (as of 02 September 2020)

COVID-19:

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pakistan has risen to 296,590 as of 02 September.

The most affected province due to the COVID-19 pandemic is Sindh 129,615 followed by Punjab 96,921.

The number of COVID-19 cases is showing a continuously decreasing trend in Pakistan.

Monsoon:

Monsoon rains continue to affect Pakistan and resulted in the death of 176 people and over 100 people being injured, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) since the start of the monsoon rains, over 2,100 houses are fully or partially damaged. After heavy spells of rainfall and urban flooding impacted Sindh province and its capital Karachi, the Provincial Government declared 20 districts as ‘calamity- Hit areas’ (with an approximate population of 34.55 million been affected). PDMA Sindh has requested the United Nations Provincial Program Team (PPT) in Sindh to carry out a rapid need assessment (RNA) in 11 most affected districts of Sindh.

LOCUST:

Good progress is being made against the first generation of hopper groups and bands that have formed to a lesser degree in Tharparkar district in southern Sindh. This is the result of more than 1,000 teams, 750 vehicles, and nearly 6,000 staff involved in the ground control campaign. The risk of swarm migration to the summer breeding area has nearly subsided. However, substantial hatching and band formation are expected till early September and the second generation of summer breeding would start at the end of September.