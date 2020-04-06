Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather update (PDMA, PMD)(ECHO Daily Flash of 06 April 2020)
On 31 March-5 April, at least 24 people died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (north-west Pakistan), due to heavy rain.
According to national authorities, 20 people were injured across several districts, and approximately 31 buildings were destroyed or damaged. Since the beginning of March, more than 80 people have died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, due to accidents caused by heavy rain.
Moderate rain is forecast over south Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 6-7 April.