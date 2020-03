Since the beginning of March, heavy rain continues to affect Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (north-west Pakistan) causing at least 66 fatalities and more than 141 people injured.

Additionally, 139 buildings were destroyed and more than 800 were damaged. A landslide triggered by heavy rainfall occurred on 25 March, blocking the roads in Buner District.

Heavy rainfall is forecast over east Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 27 March.