Pakistan - Severe weather update (PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 March 2020)

On 1-15 March, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province in north Pakistan was heavily affected by rainfall, which triggered floods, avalanche and several landslides across the north districts.

According to national authorities, 60 people died, while 114 were injured. Approximately 139 buildings were destroyed, and 780 others were damaged. Due to landslide and avalanche, damage was reported to main highways, leading to the isolation of several districts.

Light to moderate rainfall is forecast over south districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.