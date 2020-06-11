Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather update (PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2020)
Heavy rain has been affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-western Pakistan) since the last few days, leading to additional fatalities.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as of 10 June, two more people died (one in Bajaur District and another in Buner).
On 11-12 June, moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Province.