Pakistan

Pakistan - Severe weather update (PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Heavy rain has been affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-western Pakistan) since the last few days, leading to additional fatalities.

  • According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as of 10 June, two more people died (one in Bajaur District and another in Buner).

  • On 11-12 June, moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Province.

