Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather update (PDMA, PMD)
The number of fatalities following persistent heavy rain and snow in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (north-west Pakistan) has risen to 57. More than 100 people have also been injured according to national authorities.
260 houses/public buildings have been damaged or destroyed. Roads in Abbottabad District (north-east Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) remain closed, isolating many villages.
Further rain and thunderstorms are forecast over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over the coming days.