16 Jan 2020

Pakistan - Severe weather update (NDMA, PMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 16 Jan 2020 View Original
  • Severe weather, including heavy snow and low temperatures, affected Pakistan (particularly Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan), causing widespread incidents and fatalities.
  • According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 100 people died, 76 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 20 in Balochistan, 2 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Moreover, 90 people have been injured and 213 houses have been damaged.
  • National Authorities are providing food and non-food items in the affected areas.
  • For the next 24 hours, low temperatures are forecast in most parts of the country and moderate snow is expected over Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

