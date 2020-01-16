Pakistan - Severe weather update (NDMA, PMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 16 Jan 2020 — View Original
- Severe weather, including heavy snow and low temperatures, affected Pakistan (particularly Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan), causing widespread incidents and fatalities.
- According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), 100 people died, 76 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 20 in Balochistan, 2 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Moreover, 90 people have been injured and 213 houses have been damaged.
- National Authorities are providing food and non-food items in the affected areas.
- For the next 24 hours, low temperatures are forecast in most parts of the country and moderate snow is expected over Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).