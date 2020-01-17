Pakistan - Severe weather update (NDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 January 2020)

Heavy snow and low temperatures continue to affect the Provinces of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, leading to an increasing number of deaths.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as of 17 January, 104 people died, 77 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 20 in Balochistan, 5 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2 in Gilgit-Baltistan. At least 96 people have been injured, 236 houses have been damaged and several roads have been blocked by snow avalanches.

National Authorities continue to provide food and non-food relief items and efforts are in hand to clear the affected roads.

For the next 24 hours, very low temperatures are expected in north Balochistan while moderate rain and snow are forecast across Punjab and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.