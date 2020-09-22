Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe Weather update (DG ECHO, PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September 2020)
- On 18-21 September, severe weather including heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-western Pakistan), resulting in fatalities.
- According to national authorities, 3 people have died and 6 individuals were injured. On 17 September, a landslide occurred in Hangu District, killing one person and injuring 3 others.
- Drier conditions are forcast over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on 22-23 September.