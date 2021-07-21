Pakistan - Severe weather (Reliefweb, PMD, PDMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 July 2021)

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms have been affecting north-western Pakistan (particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province) since 19 July, causing floods, flash floods, and a number of severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province reports, as of 21 July, 11 fatalities, of which five in Kohat District, two in Lower Dir District, two in Karak District, one in Kurram District, and one more in Shangla District. In addition, PDMA reports 22 injured people and around ten damaged buildings across the aforementioned Districts.