Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather (PMD, PDMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 March 2021)
_ Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit several Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-western Pakistan) on 22-23 March, resulting in casualties and damage.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), two people have died in the Districts of Mardan and Lower Dir and six people have been injured across the Districts of Charsadda (1), Khyber (3), Bajaur (1) and Malakand (1). Around 50 houses, one school and six buildings have been fully or partially destroyed.
On 24 March, light rain is expected over some parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province and drier conditions are expected on 24 March.