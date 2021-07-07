Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather (PMD, PDMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 July 2021)
- Heavy rain and strong winds have affected Swabi District (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, north-western Pakistan) on 5 July, causing three severe weather-related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, one person has died, three have been injured and three houses have been damaged.
- For the next 24 hours, drier conditions are expected over the affected Province.