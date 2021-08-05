Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather (PMD, PDMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 August 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting several Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province over the past few days, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, five people have died and seven others have been injured in the Districts of Peshawar and Karak following severe weather-related incidents. At least 10 houses have been damaged across Dera Ismail Khan, Karak, Peshawar, Upper Dir, and Dera Ismail Khan districts.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most parts of the affected province.