Pakistan - Severe weather (PMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 July 2020)
On 6 July, heavy rain with thunderstorms wrecked several parts of Karachi City (Sindh Province, south-west and coastal Pakistan), resulting in fatalities and damage.
According to media, at least 6 people died, and 2 others were injured in rain related events. Several areas of Karachi were flooded and power outages occurred.
On 7-8 July, rain with thunderstorms are expected over Sindh, North East Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and Azad Kashmir.