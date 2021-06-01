Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather (PMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 June 2021)
- Severe weather, including heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms was reported across Punjab Province (eastern Pakistan) on 31 May, resulting in casualties.
- According to media, at least ten people died in Okara District, following strong wind and heavy rain related to accidents, whilst two other people died in Toba Tek Singh District, as a consequence of lightning events. Up to six individuals have been injured and damage has been reported to a number of houses and public infrastructure.
- On 1-2 June, strong winds, rain and thunderstorms are forecast over north-eastern and southern Punjab.