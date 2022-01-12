Pakistan - Severe weather (PDMA, PMD, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 January 2022)

Heavy rainfall, heavy snowfall and low temperature have been affecting the Balochistan Province since 3 January, causing floods and a number of severe-weather related incidents that have resulted in casualties and damage. The worst affected area is the coastal District of Gwadar (southern Balochistan).

UN OCHA reports, as of 11 January, three fatalities in the Chaman (formerly Killa Abdullah) District (northern Balochistan). It also reports over 300 injured people across Gwadar and Kech Districts in the south as well as in the aforementioned Chaman District. In addition, UN OCHA reports more than 500 damaged houses and around 10,000 affected families across the Gwadar District.