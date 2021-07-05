Pakistan

Pakistan - Severe weather (PDMA, PMD, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 July 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms have been affecting north-western Pakistan (particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province) over the past 48 hours, causing a number of severe weather related incidents (in particular due to the strong wind) that have resulted in casualties and damage.

  • The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province reports, as of 4 July, two fatalities across Malakand District. In addition, four people were reportedly injured in the same district and across Khyber and Mardan Districts.

  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over the already affected Province.

Related Content