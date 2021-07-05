Pakistan - Severe weather (PDMA, PMD, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 July 2021)

Heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms have been affecting north-western Pakistan (particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province) over the past 48 hours, causing a number of severe weather related incidents (in particular due to the strong wind) that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province reports, as of 4 July, two fatalities across Malakand District. In addition, four people were reportedly injured in the same district and across Khyber and Mardan Districts.