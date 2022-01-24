Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather (PDMA, PMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 January 2022)
On 21-23 January, heavy rainfall, and snowfall were reported across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (northern Pakistan), resulting in casualties.
The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reports eight fatalities and 16 injured people across the Districts of Shangla, Charsadda, Khyber, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Hangu. At least 14 houses and buildings have been damaged or destroyed and several roads have been blocked by debris.
On 24-25 January, rain and snowfall are forecast over northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.