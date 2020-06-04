Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather (PDMA, PMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2020)
Strong wind affected north-west Karachi, and Eastern Balochistan (south Pakistan) on 3 June, leading to fatalities and damage. According to media, 4 people died in Karachi, and power outages and infrastructural damage were reported in parts of the city.
Flash floods, triggered by heavy rain was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (north-west Pakistan), killing one person on 2 June.
On 4-5 June, rain and thunderstorms are forecast over Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and AJK provinces.