Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather (PDMA, PMD, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2020)
- On 12-14 July, several fatalities and damage were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-west Pakistan), due to heavy rain related events. According to national authorities, 4 people died, and approximately 54 houses and public buildings were damaged or destroyed.
- On 13 July, a glacial lake outburst occurred in Lower Chitral District, causing extensive floods, which resulted in damaged roads and bridges. At least 500 residents remained isolated.
- On 15-16 July, rain with strong wind and thunderstorms are expected over northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.