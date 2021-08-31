Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather (PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 August 2021)
- Heavy rain and thunderstorms have affected two Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (northern Pakistan) on 30 August, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), two people have died, one in Battagram District and another one in Swat District due to severe weather-related events, while four people have been injured in Battagram District.
- Moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.