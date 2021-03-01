Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather (PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 February 2021)
Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit some Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-western Pakistan) on 22-25 February, resulting in casualties and damage.
According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), five people have been injured across the Districts of Lower Kohistan (four) and Buner (one) due to weather related incidents and seven houses have been damaged.
For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain is forecast across most parts of the affected State.