Pakistan - Severe weather (PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 April 2021)

  • Strong winds have affected central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-western Pakistan) over 31 March - 1 April, resulting in casualties and damage.
  • According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), one person died, two people have been injured and a house damaged in the District of Peshawar.
  • On 2-3 April strong winds and drier conditions are forecast over the affected District.

