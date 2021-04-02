Skip to main content
Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather (PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 April 2021)
- Format
- News and Press Release
- Source
-
- Posted
- Originally published
- Origin
- View original
- Strong winds have affected central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-western Pakistan) over 31 March - 1 April, resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), one person died, two people have been injured and a house damaged in the District of Peshawar.
- On 2-3 April strong winds and drier conditions are forecast over the affected District.
Related Content