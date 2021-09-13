Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather (PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 September 2021)
- Since 11 September, heavy rain and thunderstorms have been affecting the Districts of Abottabad, Malakand, Swat and Torghar (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, northern Pakistan), causing flash floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage.
- The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) reports 19 fatalities, of which 13 in Torghar District following a flash flood, five in Abbottabad and one in Malakand due to landslide events. In addition, four people have been injured (three in Torghar and one in Abbottabad) and six houses damaged.
- For the next 24 hours, heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over the affected Province.