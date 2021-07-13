Pakistan - Severe weather (PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 July 2021)

On 12 July, severe weather, including heavy rain, was reported across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-western Pakistan), resulting in casualties. According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), four people died and one was injured by heavy rainfall-related accidents. In Swat District, 15 people were rescued and evacuated to safer areas. Damage was reported to at least three houses and several road infrastructures. In Abbottabad District, a road has been blocked due to a landslide event. Moderate to heavy rian with strong winds and thunderstorms is forecast over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on 13-14 July.