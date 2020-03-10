Pakistan-Severe Weather (PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 March 2020)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 4 March, and, according to national authorities, the total number of fatalities has increased to 33 people.

Since yesterday, an additional 8 people died, and 18 were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-western Pakistan), due to heavy rainfall-related events.

Approximately 140 houses and public buildings have been damaged or destroyed. Several roads in Abbottabad District remain closed, isolating communities.

On 10-11 March, rainfall is expected over most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar City.