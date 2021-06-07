Skip to main content
Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather (PDMA, NWFC Pakistan)(ECHO Daily Flash of 07 June 2021)
- On 5-6 June, heavy rain and strong winds were reported in Haripur District (Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, northern Pakistan), resulting in fatalities.
- According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA), two people died and two others were injured after a severe weather-related accident.
- Drier conditions are are forecast over Khyber Pukhtunkhwa on 7-8 June.
