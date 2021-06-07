Pakistan

Pakistan - Severe weather (PDMA, NWFC Pakistan)(ECHO Daily Flash of 07 June 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • On 5-6 June, heavy rain and strong winds were reported in Haripur District (Khyber Pukhtunkhwa, northern Pakistan), resulting in fatalities.
  • According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA), two people died and two others were injured after a severe weather-related accident.
  • Drier conditions are are forecast over Khyber Pukhtunkhwa on 7-8 June.

Related Content