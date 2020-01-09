Pakistan - Severe weather (Pakistan Meteorological Department, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 January 2020)
Heavy rain and snow hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province on 6-7 January, causing casualties and damage.
According to media reports, as of 9 January, 4 people died as a result of rain-related incidents (2 in Peshawar District and 2 more in Kohat District) and 10 people have been injured in Mansehra District. Transport and power disruptions have been reported across the province due to heavy snow.
For the next 24 hours, weather conditions are expected to improve.