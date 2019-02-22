22 Feb 2019

Pakistan - Severe weather (Pakistan Meteorological Department, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 February 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 22 Feb 2019 View Original

Heavy rainfall has been affecting several areas of Pakistan over the last few days, causing flash floods and rivers to overflow, especially in the provinces of Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. 153 mm in 24 hours were recorded in Multan and 116 mm in Kabul over 20-21 February. Local media reported at least 26 fatalities. In Balochistan, an emergency has been declared for the districts of Makran and Lasbela, where more than 200 families have been affected. Rescues and relief operations are ongoing with the support of the Pakistan Army. In the same province, media reported floods and damage in the areas of Bela, Uthal and Awaran. Over the next 24 hours, cold and dry conditions are expected over most of the country, except for isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, where rain and thunderstorm are expected.

