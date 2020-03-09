Pakistan - Severe weather (DSR, PMD, FloodlList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2020)

Heavy rain, snow and low temperatures have been affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-western Pakistan) since 4 March.

According to national authorities, at least 25 people died and more than 56 were injured following weather-induced incidents. Approximately 180 houses were damaged or destroyed.

Many villages remain isolated due to heavy snow and landslides, blocking main road access. An extreme weather emergency is in effect in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until 14 March.