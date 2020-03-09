Pakistan

Pakistan - Severe weather (DSR, PMD, FloodlList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2020)

  • Heavy rain, snow and low temperatures have been affecting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-western Pakistan) since 4 March.

  • According to national authorities, at least 25 people died and more than 56 were injured following weather-induced incidents. Approximately 180 houses were damaged or destroyed.

  • Many villages remain isolated due to heavy snow and landslides, blocking main road access. An extreme weather emergency is in effect in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa until 14 March.

  • Moderate rain is forecast over the area from 9-10 March.

