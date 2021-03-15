Pakistan
Pakistan - Severe weather and landslides (PDMA, PMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 March 2021)
- Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit some Districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province (north-western Pakistan) since 11 March, causing landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), two people died following two separate landslides triggered by heavy rain in the Districts of Lower-Chitral and Lower Kohistan. In addition, one person died due to severe weather-related event in Swat District, another one was killed by a thunderstrike in Dera Ismail Khan District, and four people have been injured after heavy rain in Swat, Lower Kohistan and Lower-Chitral Districts.
- For the next 24 hours, light rain is forecast across most parts of the affected State.