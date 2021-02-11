Pakistan: Seasonal Livelihood Programming, District Umarkot Sindh, March 2019

Seasonal Livelihood Programming (SLP) supports tailored response plans at sub-national levels by linking the national-level Integrated Context Analysis (ICA) with communities and partners to deliver complementary programmes. SLP is a tool to identify short and long-term interventions suited to a variety of contexts.

The findings in this report are based on a multi-layer consultative process involving concerned officials from federal, provincial and district governments, representatives of communities from Taluka Umarkot, Samaro, Pitharo and Kunri of district Umarkot, academia, NGOs and UN agencies. The goal of the consultation was to produce Seasonal Livelihood Programming (SLP) products to support the local authorities, government departments and local communities in the district as well as to inform and strengthen the designing, planning, integration and linkages between existing and new interventions in the Umarkot District. The specific objective was to discuss and identify major livelihood domains in the district, the time of the year in which they occur, and how they affect people and programming including times of challenges and opportunities.