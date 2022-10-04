Pakistan Revised 2022 Floods Response Plan Summary : 01 Sep 2022 - 31 May 2023 Issued 04 Oct 2022

Heavy rains and a combination of riverine, urban and flash flooding have led to an unprecedented climate-induced disaster in Pakistan since June 2022, causing widespread fatalities, killing livestock, and damaging and destroying public and private infrastructure across the country. Large parts of Sindh remain inundated, as well as some areas in other provinces.

This Floods Response Plan urgently seeks US$816 million to provide prioritised multi-sectoral aid and protection to 9.5 million people in affected areas of Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab until 31 May 2023. US$160.3 million of the overall requirement was already sought under the original plan released on 30 August, while US$655.7 million are new requirements.