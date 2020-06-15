Pakistan Preparedness & Response Plan COVID-19

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

There is an ongoing pandemic of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Pakistan which was first notified on 26 February 2020. As of 14 April 2020, over 5,719 cases with 96 deaths (CFR 1.68%) had been reported. The pandemic has spread to all provinces in Pakistan with over 115 districts affected, largely in Punjab and Sindh.

The Government of Pakistan with support from partners have responded to the pandemic by strengthening coordination, case management, disease surveillance, laboratory, community mobilization and sensitization.

The COVID-19 Pakistan Preparedness and Response Plan (PPRP) outlines the international assistance required by the Government of Pakistan (GoP) to stop the transmission of the pandemic and respond to the emerging public health needs in Pakistan. It is created in line with the Pakistan National Action Plan. It aims to steer a coordinated international effort in consultation with Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) to support the Ministry of Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (M/O NHSRC), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Departments of Health, PDMAs under the overall efforts of the Government of Pakistan (GoP). It is prepared with the support of the UN and is guided by the WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan (SPRP).

This plan will strengthen and reduce gaps in coordination at all levels, support disease surveillance and laboratory diagnosis, enhance case management, ensure implementation of infection prevention and control and lastly mobilize community for control of the outbreak.

The approach is dynamic, enabling resources to be adapted to support the most effective public health interventions as more is learnt about the virus and the key risk groups, with emphasis remaining on supporting the most vulnerable people. The primary focus of the plan continues to be prevention, preparedness and treatment of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Central to the plan is the following overall objective: To help prevent and limit the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan, and reduce the related morbidity and mortality due to the pandemic in the country The Plan seeks US$ 595 million as an overall funding requirement for a period of 9 months from April to December 2020.