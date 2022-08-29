Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) releases PKR 250m for Flood Emergency Response

With over 670,000 households affected by the intense floods this season, PPAF has allocated PKR 250 million for Flood Emergency Relief Programme to provide immediate life-saving assistance in the 9 worst affected districts of Pakistan. The relief package includes a diversity of need-based interventions including temporary shelters, food ration packs, hygiene kits, water purification tablets, medical supplies, livestock vaccination and other items of need for the flood victims.

PPAF is working with its local partners organisations already present in the affected areas to deliver the emergency response and has so far provided relief assistance to over 148,000 people across Pakistan.

Explaining rationale of the response, the Chief Operating Officer PPAF, Mr. Nadir Gul Barech said: “PPAF has always been at the forefront of relief and rehabilitation efforts and has benefited over 11.6 million people over the years during the 2005 earthquake, the 2010 floods and COVID-19 pandemic. Recognising the immediacy of the challenge of intense floods and staying true to our mission, we are now responding to this crisis in worst-hit areas of Balochistan, Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by releasing immediate assistance through our network of partner organisations in the field.

"I urge the donor community to support us in scaling up the response and reaching more families with immediate life-saving assistance. Working together and playing on our mutual strengths, we have the potential to overcome this difficult situation and restore lives and livelihoods for those most vulnerable.”

PPAF is working to mobilise more resources to save precious lives and livelihoods, while the organisation has also announced a flood appeal for the public to reach more communities and scale-up the relief efforts.

Latest Figures released by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) indicate that over 930 people have died and 1,343 have been injured and approximately 670,000 houses have been damaged . These communities who were already living on edge now need to cope with this sudden shock of lost livelihoods as crops and agricultural land have been damaged and over 793,995 livestock have been lost.