Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) Flood Emergency Response 2022 - Update as of October 18, 2022

Situation Overview

This year Pakistan received unprecedented rainfall equivalent to nearly 3 to 5 times the national 30-year average, inundating one third of the country and causing massive devastation to the lives and livelihoods of the people.

PPAF’s Response

PPAF was among the early responders by launching its Emergency Flood Relief Programme with an initial allocation of PKR 250 million in early August. It aims to meet the immediate needs of the ood-affected population in the poorest communities, improve their coping capacities for early recovery and rehabilitation and strengthen their resilience to climate-induced disasters. PPAF is assessing the evolving needs in the affected areas to scale up its response for early recovery and rehabilitation. It will expand its outreach to help these communities with livelihoods restoration, construction of damaged houses, rehabilitation of water supply schemes, health facilities and community infrastructure such as damaged roads drainage systems.