Pakistan: Polio Update - January 2019

In January 2019, chairs of the Polio Oversight Board, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director General of the World Health Organization, and Dr. Chris Elias, President of the Global Division of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, visited Pakistan. During their visit, they reiterated the continuous support of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) to the programme, and reassured donors that solid work was being done on the ground, despite some of the existing challenges. They also met with the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan who assured them of the Government's continued support and commitment to polio eradication.

Two key programme meetings were also held in January including the Technical Advisory Group on Polio Eradication (TAG) from the 8- 12, and the National Polio Management (NPMT) meeting on 31 January. The TAG reviewed district level data and strategies, agreed to the key strategies being implemented, and recommended that the Pakistan team bsessively focus on tracking and vaccinating children who are continuously missed during campaigns, especially in core reservoir and high-risk areas. The NPMT thereafter endorsed the TAG recommendations.

January also saw the programme detect four cases of polio-one each from Bannu, Hangu and Bajour districts in the Khyber Pakthunkhwa province and one case from Lahore city in the Punjab province. Furthermore, underlying the spread of virus in the environment, 45% of sewage samples tested positive for the wild polio virus. In response, detailed field investigations were carried out to identify gaps, and a robust response plan was devised and initiated accord-ingly. This plan also includes a special polio vaccination round to be conducted from 18 February in 51 high risk dis-tricts / towns of the country. During this campaign, a total of around 13.32 million children under 5 will be targeted with bOPV, mOPV and IPV. In addition, accountability mechanisms are now fully in place to ensure improved campaign quality over the next three rounds.

The first nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2019 was held between 21-24 January to vaccinate 39.2 million children under five years of age. Like all previous NIDs, this campaign was held in synchronization with Afghanistan. To confirm coverage of the campaign during the post campaign phase, the stringent Lot Quality Assessment Sampling (LQAS) methodology was used to survey 1,317 lots (Union Councils) - with 85% of lots meeting the National Emergency Action Plan 2018-2019 (NEAP) benchmark. Continuous efforts are currently being deployed to ensure that 90% of lots reach the NEAP benchmark. The programme's strategy to reach children on the move through Permanent and Temporary Transit Points further helped to vaccinate an additional 1.5 million children at 353 sites across the country.