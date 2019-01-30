30 Jan 2019

Pakistan: Polio Update - December 2018

from Government of Pakistan
Published on 31 Dec 2018
As per the National Emergency Action Plan for 2018-2019, the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme launched a National Immunization Days (NIDs) campaign between 10-13 December. This campaign vaccinated a total of 39.8 million children through a workforce of 260,000 personnel. According to independent post-campaign monitoring, the campaign coverage, based on finger mark, was 93% across Pakistan. The number of children who remained unvaccinated went down by 28% across Pakistan in the December NIDs as compared to the September NIDs. This trend was also observed in the core reservoirs, including a drop of 48% in Gadap Town, Karachi. The December campaign was also synchronized with Afghanistan. In addition, a total of 1.6 million children were vaccinated in December 2018 at 381 Permanent and Temporary Transit Points (PTPs) set up across the country.

Four new polio cases were reported in Pakistan in the last month of the year, bringing the total number of the polio caseload for Pakistan to 12. Three cases were reported from the Bajour district in the Khyber Pakthunkhwa Tribal District (KPTD), while the one other case was reported from the Lakki Marwat district in the Khyber Pakhtunkwa province. The programme launched a detailed case investigation, while the January NIDs will be the first case response.

