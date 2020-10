WPV + cVDPV2 Cases:

• In the month of August 2020, 2 additional WPV1 cases were reported, bringing the total WPV1 cases count in 2020 to 67. The geographical distribution of these cases is as below: o Punjab: DG Khan (1), Bahawalpur (1)

• No additional cVDPV2 cases were reported in August, keeping the total cVDPV2 case count in 2020 at 52.