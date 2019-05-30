Pakistan: Polio Update - April 2019

As per the current National Emergency Action Plan (NEAP) for Polio Eradication, a National Immunization Days Campaign (NIDs) took place in April 2019, vaccinating a total of 37.6 million children across Pakistan through the support of up to 260,000 polio frontline workers. In addition to vaccinating the 0-5 years standard target age group, extended age vaccination for children aged 5-10 years was implemented across all Union Councils (UCs) of Peshawar, 12 UCs of Rawalpindi, and 11 UCs of Islamabad. During this campaign, a vitamin A supplement was given to children between 6-59 months of age, alongside OPV, as an additional means to boost immunity against infectious diseases.

The April NIDs saw a significant increase in the number of missed children due to refusals which can be attributed to the anti-vaccination propaganda circulating on social media. To effectively counter rumors and build population's resilience to misinformation, the programme is focusing its efforts on trust-building work to help parents better understand the safety and benefits of polio vaccination. In addition, to combat any misinformation on the polio vaccine spreading online, the Government of Pakistan has launched an aggressive perception management campaign regarding vaccines, which includes working closely with Google, Facebook, and Twitter, among others, to remove damaging anti-vaccine content from their channels.

Pakistan's polio virus case count now stands at 17. Of the total 17 cases, 11 have been detected from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, while 3 were detected from Punjab and 3 from Sindh. The current outbreak, which began in late 2018, seems to have intensified in the southern part of KP. In addition to these new cases, results from the programme's extensive environmental surveillance network indicate that 48% of samples collected from across the country so far this year have tested positive for WPV, compared to 12% at the same time last year.

The programme strategies, endorsed by local and international bodies, remain the most appropriate to end polio in Pakistan. However, ensuring their full and adequate implementation has been challenging. The programme is now reviewing its existing strategies with the objective to further strengthen them, and include them in the new NEAP that is currently under development.