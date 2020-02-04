Pakistan - Participatory Assessment Findings and Recommendations, Yearly (2019)

OVERVIEW

UNHCR Pakistan Country and Sub–Offices conducted a Participatory Assessment (PA) in urban areas and refugee villages with Afghan refugee participants with the following key objectives:

To gather information on the specific protection concerns faced by refugees, the underlying causes and proposed solutions.

To analyze information on community capabilities and resources that contribute to selfreliance.

To incorporate the community’s input into the redrafting of the Community Based Protection and Urban Outreach strategy for 2020-2022.