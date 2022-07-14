Pakistan - Pakistani Nationals' Arrivals and Transits in Europe (2017-2021)

This snapshot summarizes available data on Pakistani arrivals and transits in Europe between 2017 and 2021. The first page visualizes the number of Pakistani nationals who arrived in the European Union by land and sea. The second and third pages present the number of Pakistani nationals who transited through the Western Balkan and Eastern European region. The data on arrivals and transits is made available by national authorities and then gathered by IOM DTM Europe. The snapshot is part of the outputs of the EU-funded Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) project “Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy” (REMAP). The objective of DTM REMAP is to strengthen the evidence-based formulation and implementation of humanitarian and development policy and programming on migration and forced displacement in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq and Pakistan.